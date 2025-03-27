Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, held a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Harriet Thompson, and her team to discuss Ghana’s economic outlook, fiscal policies, and key social interventions outlined in the 2025 Budget.

During the discussions, Dr. Forson acknowledged the economic challenges Ghana has faced but emphasized the government’s commitment to social protection programs to support the most vulnerable. He highlighted key budgetary allocations, including an increase in funding for the School Feeding Programme, which will rise from 1 cedi to 2 cedis, with hopes of further increases in the future.

Additionally, the government is raising Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) payments and has uncapped statutory levies such as the NHIS Levy and GETFund, allowing these institutions to access more resources to deliver on their mandates effectively.

High Commissioner Harriet Thompson commended Ghana’s forward-looking budget, describing it as a key milestone in the country’s economic recovery. She also expressed interest in Ghana’s fiscal measures and reiterated the UK’s willingness to support the establishment of Ghana’s Climate Finance Division, which will play a crucial role in driving sustainable economic growth.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between Ghana and the UK, with both parties committed to enhancing economic resilience, expanding social safety nets, and advancing climate finance initiatives.