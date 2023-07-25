Multi-asset broker Exness (www.Exness.com) successfully completed its Partnership seminar held on July 15, 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. The seminar attracted hundreds of our South African partners who gained insightful knowledge and actionable tips to grow their business with Exness, from acquiring new clients to enhancing retention rates. Covering a diverse range of industry-related topics, esteemed industry experts and thought leaders made the event invaluable. FX Goats (Emmanuel and Thapelo Mabitsela), Christopher Bredel, and Dwayne Schoombie, as well as Exness’ own Paul Margarites and Sihle Tuta, gave invaluable keynotes, equipping attendees with practical knowledge, from client acquisition strategies to emerging trends in trading. “The Partnership seminar in Johannesburg was a great success”, said Paul Margarites, Exness Regional Commercial Director. He added: “We were incredibly happy to see such engagement from existing partners working with Exness for some time and potential new partners who value and want to grow their business with Exness. We have always prioritized their growth and by bringing together a lineup of superstars we have empowered them ready for their next steps.” Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favourable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness’ ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness has obtained a number of licences from local financial authorities in the sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region, including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and the Capital Markets Authority in Kenya. Today, Exness records over $3 trillion in monthly trading volumes and has a client base of over 500,000 monthly active traders. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Exness.