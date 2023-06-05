EVA Pharma (https://www.EVAPharma.com) is celebrating the completion of its new biologics’ facility in Cairo, which is set to start producing high-quality insulin next month as part of an ongoing collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to expand sustainable access to the essential medical product.

In a first for both companies, EVA Pharma and Lilly entered a novel agreement December 2022 in which Lilly supplies its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for insulin at a significantly reduced price to EVA Pharma, along with a pro-bono technology transfer.

“The completion of this state-of-the-art facility is a critical milestone on the path to provide high-quality, affordable insulin in Egypt and throughout Africa. With a production capacity of 90 million vials and 50 million cartridges, we will eventually reach at least one million people annually in low- to middle-income countries,” said Riad Armanious, EVA Pharma’s CEO.

"We are committed to transforming healthcare in Africa and the Middle East by localizing the manufacturing of life-saving treatments like insulin. With the inauguration of our biologics’ facility, we are proud to be at the forefront of this effort. This is not only vital for the long-term sustainability of healthcare systems but also for empowering local communities and building more resilient healthcare infrastructure. We believe that high-quality and affordable medicines should be accessible to every patient in need, and we are honored to work with Lilly to make this a reality," he added.

Ahead of submitting for prequalification from the World Health Organization (WHO), EVA Pharma’s Cairo-based manufacturing line is now set to undergo inspection by the Egyptian Drug Authority. Once the inspection is completed, EVA Pharma expects to start the production of this African-made insulin by end of July 2023"

“Lilly congratulates EVA Pharma for completion of its new biologics’ facility, which represents a significant leap forward on the journey to expand access to insulin for millions of people in Africa,” said Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president of Lilly International, who toured the new biologics’ facility in Cairo on the day of celebration.

Approximately 24 million adults living in Africa currently suffer from diabetes, according to recent estimates from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), with that number predicted to grow. In 2021, WHO launched its Global Diabetes Compact in order to galvanize action on diabetes prevention and control. The Compact supports agreements like the one between EVA Pharma and Lilly, recognizing that such collaborations are necessary to ensure sustainable access to high-quality medicines in low and middle-income countries.

About EVA Pharma:

EVA Pharma empowers the fight for health and well-being in communities around the world. With a 5,000-strong team of professionals, the company produces more than one million healthcare products a day at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which are equipped with cutting-edge technology, are internationally recognized for innovation, and have been approved by multiple regulatory agencies.

The company’s product portfolio focuses on pressing, yet unmet, disease areas, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, anti-infectives, bone and pain, hepatology, and reproductive health, to meet both local and international demand.

EVA Pharma is one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the Middle East and Africa, with an extensive pan-African presence, while operating in more than 40 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.EVAPharma.com&https://www.EVAPharma.com/newsroom or follow us on Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3NcBkDh), LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/43nBmOa)&Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3qha9y3)