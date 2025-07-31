The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its commitment to Sahrawi refugees in Algeria through sustained funding for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), enabling the delivery of vital food assistance to over 133,000 vulnerable people each month. This month marks the second year of the multi-year partnership that provides €5 million annually to address one of the world’s most protracted refugee crises.

In the remote desert camps near Tindouf, where Sahrawi refugees have lived since 1975, WFP’s assistance remains a lifeline. More than 80 percent of the population relies entirely on humanitarian aid to meet their basic food needs. Through its partnership with the Algerian Red Crescent, WFP distributes monthly food rations tailored to nutritional needs, while increasingly prioritising programmes, including Social Behaviour Change (SBC) initiatives, addressing malnutrition among children and pregnant women and promoting better nutrition practices.



"We are deeply grateful to the European Union for their unwavering support and commitment to the Sahrawi refugees," said Aline Rumonge, WFP Representative and Country Director in Algeria. "This strong and reliable partnership provides the sustained funding we need to deliver life-saving assistance while improving the effectiveness of our operations in the camps.”



In 2024, WFP provided nearly 19,000 metric tons of food and reached 8,600 pregnant and breastfeeding women with monthly cash-based transfers to improve dietary diversity and reduce the risk of anaemia. In addition, WFP distributed specialised nutritious food to prevent and treat moderate acute malnutrition among children under five.



The EU has been a cornerstone donor for WFP’s operations in Algeria, contributing €102 million (US$123.4 million) since 2003. With needs persisting and global attention waning, this enduring partnership underscores a shared commitment to ensure Sahrawi refugees are not forgotten.



WFP has supported the Sahrawi refugees in Algeria since 1986. WFP’s operations in the country are carried out and monitored in collaboration with national and international organizations to ensure food assistance reaches the people for whom it is intended.