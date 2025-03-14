In response to the influx of Mozambican asylum seekers in Malawi, the European union has allocated €200,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to assist those affected in meeting their immediate essential needs in a safe and dignified manner.

The influx follows post-election protests in Mozambique, where opposition claims of electoral fraud after the contested October 2024 elections led to nationwide unrest. The violence has forced thousands to flee, with over 7,000 Mozambican asylum seekers currently registered in Malawi, mainly in the Nsanje and Dedza districts. To better manage the crisis, the Government of Malawi, in collaboration with partners, began relocating asylum seekers to Nyamithuthu Camp on 29 January 2025.

The EU funding will bolster the efforts of the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) in delivering much-needed relief including shelter, clean water, multipurpose cash, healthcare, and hygiene. Additionally, efforts will address the impact on host communities, including pressure on water resources, deforestation, and sanitation issues.

This six-month project, to be implemented until the end of August 2025, is expected to benefit all the registered asylum seekers. The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The unrest in Mozambique stems from the highly contested general elections held on 9 October 2024.

This dispute sparked nationwide protests, with security forces using live ammunition to disperse demonstrators. The escalating violence led to mass displacement, with thousands of Mozambicans seeking refuge in neighbouring Malawi, further straining humanitarian response efforts in the region. So far, no continued influx is expected after the 100-day ultimatum that the opposition leader has given. While the number of new arrivals has slowed down, the political situation in Mozambique remains volatile, making future displacement likely.

Background

The European Union together with its Member States is the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity towards people in need around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and human-made crises.

Through its European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the European Union helps millions of victims of conflicts and disasters every year. Headquartered in Brussels and with a global network of field offices, the EU assists to the most vulnerable people, based on humanitarian needs.

The European Commission has signed a €14.5 million humanitarian contribution agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Federation's Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF). Funds from the DREF are mainly allocated to “small-scale” disasters – those that do not give rise to a formal international appeal.

The Disaster Response Emergency Fund was established in 1979 and is supported by contributions from donors. Each time a National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society needs immediate financial support to respond to a disaster, it can request funds from the DREF. For small-scale disasters, the IFRC allocates grants from the Fund, which can then be replenished by the donors. The contribution agreement between the IFRC and ECHO enables the latter to replenish the DREF for agreed operations (that fit in with its humanitarian mandate) up to a total of €14.5 million.