A delegation of seven Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from the Committee on Development will visit Tanzania from 24-26 February. The visit aims to assess the impact of European Union (EU) investments in Tanzania and the effectiveness of the Global Gateway initiative, which supports infrastructure and development projects worldwide.

Led by Committee chair Barry Andrews, the delegation will visit projects focused on water and sanitation, economic development and port infrastructure, gender equality, education, and sustainable fishing practices. The Development Committee oversees the EU’s development aid and cooperation policies. This fact-finding mission will allow them to assess how EU funds are being used on ground.

The MEPs will meet with Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania and President of the International Parliamentary Union, Hon. Dr. Tulia Ackson; Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women, Children and Special Groups, Hon. Dr Dorothy Gwajima; Minister of State in the President’s office, Planning and Investment, Prof. Kitila Mkumbo; and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Hon. Cosato Chumi. They will also engage with representatives of EU diplomatic missions, UN agencies, development banks, the private sector, national development agencies and local civil society representatives. Among other issues, they will discuss sustainable development, inter-parliamentary cooperation and human rights.

About the Committee on Development (DEVE)

The Committee on Development is responsible for shaping the European Parliament’s policies on international development and humanitarian aid. It oversees EU-funded development projects worldwide, ensuring they align with sustainability goals and global cooperation efforts.

Members of the delegation: