Ethiopia launched the global commemoration of World Health Day 2025 with a spirited “Walk the Talk” event at the scenic Entoto Park in Addis Ababa. Held on the morning of 27 April, the event brought together a vibrant cross-section of society—government officials, UN representatives, health workers, families, and citizens—united in a shared commitment to promote maternal and newborn health under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.”

Organized by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with WHO Ethiopia and St. Petros Specialized Hospital, the gathering went beyond symbolism. It was a bold affirmation of Ethiopia’s national resolve to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

Leading the walk was Her Excellency Dr Mekdes Daba, Minister of Health, joined by senior officials from her ministry, other government agencies, WHO Ethiopia, and partner organizations—thereby lending both weight and optimism to the event.

Two decades ago, Ethiopia’s maternal mortality ratio stood above 400 per 100,000 live births. Today, Ethiopia is gradually rewriting that story. The figure has declined to an estimated 195 per 100,000—a significant reduction reflecting sustained investments in health systems, workforce training, and service delivery. Still, nearly 8,000 Ethiopian women die each year from pregnancy-related complications.

The launch of the year-long campaign is as much about celebrating progress as it is about confronting unfinished work. While the Government of Ethiopia has expanded health worker training, improved maternal and newborn care, and introduced digital tools to strengthen service delivery, access remains uneven. For many women in rural and underserved areas, even basic services are out of reach. Fragile infrastructure, a shortage of skilled professionals, and the added strain of emergencies—including conflict and climate shocks—threaten to reverse hard-won gains.

Dr Bejoy Nambiar, addressing participants at Entoto Park on behalf of Dr Owen Laws Kaluwa, WHO Representative to Ethiopia, highlighted the sobering statistics the world continues to grapple with. Nearly 300,000 women die globally each year from pregnancy- or childbirth-related causes. More than 2.3 million newborns die within their first month of life. Even more devastating is the annual toll of 1.9 million stillbirths—most occurring in low-income and fragile settings, particularly across sub-Saharan Africa. These figures, Dr. Bejoy said, are more than just numbers; they are a powerful call to action.

According to WHO data, four in five countries are not on track to achieve the global maternal mortality reduction goals by 2030. While Ethiopia’s decline to 195 deaths per 100,000 live births is encouraging, it still falls short of the Sustainable Development Goal target of fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 by 2030.

As the walk wound through the crisp morning air at Entoto, it was clear the event was more than ceremonial. It was a statement of resilience. The crowd—comprising students, families, nurses, and volunteers—moved with intention, underscoring a growing national recognition that maternal and newborn health is not merely a health issue; it is a matter of human rights, social justice, and national development.

But awareness alone will not drive progress. Ethiopia must address the entrenched disparities that continue to shape maternal health outcomes. In many parts of the country—particularly in remote or conflict-affected regions—women still face overwhelming barriers to accessing antenatal care, skilled birth attendants, and emergency services. Cultural norms, transportation challenges, and economic hardship only worsen the situation. In some areas, health infrastructure remains weak, and skilled professionals are either overstretched or unavailable.

Yet amid the challenges, Ethiopia offers hopeful lessons. The government’s continued efforts to train more midwives and health extension workers are already making a difference. Investments in digital health platforms are improving service delivery and real-time data tracking. WHO and its partners are actively supporting these efforts by upgrading facilities, deploying specialists, and advocating for maternal health on national and regional platforms, Dr Owen Laws Kaluwa, WHO Representative to Ethiopia, indicated.

Still, much work remains. Dr Kaluwa underscored that global aid reductions are having real, tangible impacts. Programmes that once reached thousands of women and children are now being scaled back. Research, capacity building, and supply chains are straining under financial pressure. Without a reversal of this trend by the international community, progress in maternal and newborn health risks being short-lived.

A growing concern is the global retreat from funding health and development programmes, especially in fragile settings like Ethiopia. Donor cuts have already disrupted critical services for pregnant women and vulnerable families. With health systems already overstretched, these funding gaps are deepening vulnerabilities. Policymakers and health experts fear that without renewed investment, the steady gains of the past two decades could soon unravel.

To meet its 2030 targets amid growing challenges, Ethiopia must double down on its efforts—investing across the full continuum of care: from prenatal visits and skilled deliveries to emergency obstetric services and postnatal support. It must also ensure that no woman is left behind—whether she lives in Addis Ababa or Afar, in a city or a conflict zone. Quality care must become a guarantee, not a privilege.

This vision extends beyond saving lives. It is about empowering women to take charge of their reproductive health, access respectful services, and participate in shaping the health systems that serve them. Communities must be engaged not just as recipients but as co-creators of better, more equitable healthcare.

As the campaign rolls out globally over the next year, Ethiopia stands as a powerful reminder that progress is possible—even under the most difficult circumstances. Ending preventable maternal and newborn deaths is no longer an idealistic dream. It is within reach—if the world chooses to act. From the trails of Entoto Park to the health centres of Somali and SNNPR, every step taken today brings us closer to a more hopeful future.