Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels

H.E. Hirut Zemene, Ambassador Extraordinary&Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Benelux countries and EU institutions, met the newly appointed European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, H.E. Olof SKOOG at his office on March 13, 2024. Ambassador Hirut congratulated the special representative on his new assignment.

During the meeting, the two sides had a productive exchange of views on the current situation in Ethiopia, focusing on Human Rights and Humanitarian issues.

They have agreed to continue and build on the excellent relations on issues of common interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.