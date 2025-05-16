World Museum Day was observed at the national level today at the National Museum of Eritrea under the theme “Museums and the Rapid Transformation of Society.”
The occasion in which Ministers and other dignitaries attended was officially opened by Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports. The program featured displays portraying the history, culture, and the Eritrean people’s struggle for independence.
The display included depictions of the armed struggle from 1976 until independence, a number of paintings by veteran liberation fighters, as well as ancient heritage artifacts.
Dr. Yosief Libseqal, Director of the National Museum, stated that World Museum Day—marked annually on 18 May—is being commemorated for the 48th time globally and for the 31st time nationally.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.