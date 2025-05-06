The vocational training center of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in Massawa has provided training to 162 youths, including 42 females.

The training covered various fields such as electronics, electricity, wood and metal works, computer networking, cooling and heating systems, as well as computer technology.

Eng. Aklilu Asmerom, Vice Director of the training center, stated that the trainees of the 9th round came from all regions of the country and expressed appreciation to all partners who supported the training process.

Highlighting the importance of vocational training in sustainable development, Mr. Tesfay Seium, Head of Technical and Vocational Training at the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to apply the knowledge they gained in their workplaces and contribute meaningfully to daily operations.

A representative of the trainees noted that the program fostered unity and knowledge-sharing among participants and praised the dedication of the trainers.

Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, emphasized the crucial role of vocational training in advancing economic development. She stated that the current demands require greater effort and commitment, and affirmed the regional administration’s support in this endeavor.

At the event, certificates of recognition were awarded to all trainees, while outstanding performers received special awards.

Since its inception, the Massawa Vocational Training Center has provided training to 1,467 workers, including 480 females, as part of its 9th commencement.