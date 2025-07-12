The Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Southern Red Sea Region has provided training on the preparation of solid and liquid organic fertilizers to exemplary farmers in the port city of Assab.

The training was attended by exemplary farmers from the sub-zones of Assab and South Dankalia, as well as members of the agriculture office branch.

The training covered the preparation of composted fertilizer from household waste and leaves, fertilizer from fish remains, and the proper use of organic pesticides.

Mr. Mohammed Abdurahman, Head of the Agriculture Office in the region, said that the objective of the training was to enhance farmers’ understanding and encourage the application of organic fertilizers and pesticides in their daily agricultural activities.

The participants noted that the training would significantly contribute to improving their agricultural productivity and called for similar future programs.