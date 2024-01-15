National inside the country and abroad extended monetary support towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and in support of families of martyrs. The report was made by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

Accordingly, nationals grouped in “Hidri Alena Keinedfira” association contributed 2 thousand 600 US Dollars, nationals in Amstelveen and Avenhorn, the Netherlands, contributed 2 thousand 500 Euros, Mr. Berhane Sereke, resident in Switzerland, 720 Dollars, nationals in Leiden, the Netherlands, 3 thousand 240 Euros, and taxi owners association in the Central Region 180 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, nationals in Ostersund in Sweden contributed 21 thousand Kroner towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

In other related news, during a meeting attended by area administrators, village elders, public representatives, and PFDJ organizations in the Adi-Keih sub-zone, it was emphasized that the support for families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens will persist in an organized manner.

Mr. Habtai Tesfazgi, the sub-zone administrator, emphasized the vital role of supporting families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens in enhancing their livelihoods and called for the sustainability of these efforts.