Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt on 8 August 2024. The message and subsequent discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing international and regional issues of mutual importance.
President El-Sisi, in turn, expressed his well-wishes to President Isaias Afwerki.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Badr Abdel-Aty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expats, Mr. Fasil Gebreslasie, Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of Egypt, along with other senior officials.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.