Ministry of Information, Eritrea


President Isaias Afwerki sent message of condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland on the passing away of Queen Elisabeth II, the historic person and the longest serving Queen of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In his message President Isaias expressed his condolences to King Charles III and through him to the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.