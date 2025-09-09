International Literacy Day, 8 September, was observed at the national level under the theme “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era.”

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Education, this year’s theme highlights how digitalization is transforming learning and emphasizes the need for new literacy skills to safely and effectively access, understand, and create digital content.

The statement also pointed out the challenges and opportunities presented by digital technology and stressed the importance of bridging the digital divide to promote inclusive learning for all.

Furthermore, the statement underlined the significance of introducing and expanding the use of mass media and information technology in all educational services across the country.

It also called for a thorough review of the illiteracy eradication program, fulfillment of existing commitments, and enhanced readiness and contribution of all concerned parties.

Noting that encouraging progress has been made in eradicating illiteracy in the country, the Ministry of Education called for reinforced participation by all to achieve total eradication.

International Literacy Day is being observed for the 24th time at the national level and for the 55th time globally.