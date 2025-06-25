Ahead of the 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) which is scheduled to decide on numerous draft resolutions between 4th and 7th July, among them a resolution to extend the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Eritrea and another to end the mandate of the Special Rapporteur, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said:

“The Special Rapporteur’s work in Eritrea is far from finished – member states of the UN Human Rights Council must vote to extend the Special Rapporteur’s mandate and address the ongoing human rights violations as well as the lack of accountability for ongoing and past abuses. The European Union, which is leading the resolution to extend the mandate, should further strengthen it and heed the Special Rapporteur’s calls on the need for accountability, as we prepare to mark a decade since the Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in Eritrea warned that crimes against humanity may have been committed in the country.

“Eritrea’s attempt to table a counter resolution, designed to force an end to the Special Rapporteur’s mandate, is a cynical attempt to undermine the UN human rights system. HRC member states should reject this show of open defiance against the body’s mechanisms by voting against it”

Background

The mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Eritrea was created by the UN Human Rights Council in 2012 and supplemented by a two-year Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in Eritrea from 2014 to 2016.

Initial resolutions maintaining the Special Rapporteur on Eritrea were led by Djibouti and Somalia since 2012 until 2019.

Speaking to the ongoing HRC session on 16 June the Special Rapporteur emphasized that “nearly a decade has passed since the Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in Eritrea concluded that crimes against humanity may have been committed in a context of widespread and systematic human rights violations. Yet, no meaningful progress has been made toward accountability.”

Following this presentation, Eritrea announced that it would counter the annual EU-led resolution with a resolution of its own to terminate the mandate of the Special Rapporteur.