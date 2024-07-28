Commendable water and soil conservation activities aimed at environmental restoration are being conducted in the Central Region. Mr. Kesete Gebregergis, head of water and soil conservation, stated that the program primarily focuses on constructing terraces on agricultural land.
He indicated that over 2,220 hectares of terraces have been constructed in the first half of 2024, representing a more than 60% increase compared to 2023. Mr. Kesete further noted that the plan to construct 250 hectares of terraces by the community and members of the Defense Forces has been fully completed.
Additionally, 1,300 hectares of terraces have been renovated, and 51,000 cubic meters of water diversion schemes have been constructed.
In the Central Region, over 1,500 hectares of irrigation farming are being developed from 133 big and small dams.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.