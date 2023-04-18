Ms. Amina Nurhussein, Minister of Health, said that the cooperation between Eritrea and China in the health sector emanates from the solid bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Amina made the comment at the reception ceremony held today, 18 April, at the Asmara Palace Hotel to welcome the new, 16th round of the Chinese Medical team and to bid farewell to 18 preceding team.

Indicating that the cooperation between Eritrea and China in the health sector has counted a quarter of a century, Minister Amina said that so far over 200 Chinese medical professionals have provided medical service in Eritrea.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Cai Ge on his part said that the cooperation between Eritrea and China is based on mutual partnership and cooperation and that has been very successful.

Ambassador Cai Ge also expressed readiness to support the Chinese medical group in all their activities during their stay in Eritrea.

The leader of the Chinese medical team on his part commended the support provided by the Ministry of Health during their stay in Eritrea for 14 months.