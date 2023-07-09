Asmara Music School graduates 20 students in certificates.

According to Mr. Elias Woldegebriel, director of the school, the graduates have been provided three years of training in various domains of music, including music history, music technology, group music performance, and traditional music instruments, among others.

Mr. Elias also said that the music school has provided two years of training to the National Military Marching Band in various musical instruments.

Noting that the Asmara Music School is exerting strong effort in the development of music in the country, Mr. Tesfay Seium, Director General of Technical and Vocational Training at the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to play a due part in the development of arts works in the country.

A representative of the graduates, on his part, commending the training opportunity provided, expressed readiness to develop their capacity through practice and play a due part in the country’s music development.

Asmara Music School is graduating students for the 21st time.