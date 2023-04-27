With five weeks to go before Gitex Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), which will be held in Marrakech from May 31 to June 2, 2023, Epson Morocco is already fine-tuning its range of products and solutions that will be on display at this major technology event, which will bring together thousands of professionals, exhibitors, startups, and more than 100 government delegations.

GITEX Africa will be an ideal platform to showcase Epson technologies, including its Heat-Free, energy-efficient inkjet printers that can reduce energy use by up to 83% compared to laser technology. Epson will also demonstrate its scan and display technologies, bringing to life the ways in which they address challenges and improve delivery in sectors such as healthcare, retail and education. According to the results of a recent survey conducted by Epson, 62% of businesses in the Middle East and Africa want to reduce their energy costs and 58% of respondents are looking to invest in sustainable technologies.

"Epson has a long history of providing innovative, energy-efficient audio-visual and printing solutions that deliver better performance and enable smart, sustainable choices for both consumers and businesses. Gitex Africa is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how our solutions are contributing to the success of key verticals in the region, including Healthcare, Education and Retail, and helping them to address sustainability concerns," says Joseph Valleau, Epson Managing Director - French Speaking Africa Region.

Visitors will be able to try their hand using a professional golf simulator, featuring Epson’s state-of-the-art projection technology, celebrating the company’s sponsorship of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). The stand will include an area for visitors to relax in the Epson cafeteria where they can enjoy good coffee and delicious cookies, all labeled using EPSON ColorworksC4000 printers. Visitors can also enjoy the "Theatre of Digital Art" (ToDA) area, which features immersive display solutions that deliver memorable and unique experiences.

Solutions for Healthcare

This sector needs technology that simplifies and streamlines workflows to save time and resources that can be better invested into patient care. According to the results of a recent survey, 65% of people working in the healthcare sector in the MEA (Middle East/Africa) region say that insufficient scanning technology is preventing the transition to digitalization. Epson WorkForcescanners provide an ideal and simple way to digitalise documents and enter them into a digital workflow. Epson's WorkForce printers provide hospitals and healthcare organizations with fast, reliable and efficient print solutions, reducing energy use, time and cost. And with Epson's ultra-short-throw projectors, users can interact quickly and efficiently, collaborating remotely when neededThese products will be on display at GITEX Africa 2023.

Solutions for Retail

Epson solutions are present across the region's retail sector from fashion to coffee shops, enabling businesses to enhance their customer experience and increase engagement with shoppers through dynamic digital signage. During GITEX Africa, Epson will showcase three-dimensional image mapping on a high-fashion dress, while demonstrating laser installation projectors that deliver promotional content in high definition. Epson's point-of-sale (POS) tablets and portable receipt printers show how retailers in the region can provide quality service anywhere for this rapidly changing industry.

Solutions for Education

Epson recently conducted a study at primary schools in the twelve regions of Morocco to explore how a hybrid approach combining experiential teaching and the use of classroom technology can provide an effective educational experience, particularly in the process of learning to read. 71% of teachers involved said that hybrid teaching is more effective and 88% agreed that experiential activities stimulate curiosity and imagination through role-playing and a literacy-rich environment. Epson educational technology supports this new approach helping enable creative collaboration in the classroom. Epson's educational solutions include interactive displays, educational document cameras, inkjet printers and scanning solutions for an optimal and engaging learning environment. The complete solution will be on display at Gitex Africa where visitors can experience an immersive educational environment.

Immersive experiences for events and signage

Epson's cutting-edge immersive technology, with its range of high-brightness laser projectors, creates an exciting and transformative customer experience. As the world's leading projector manufacturer, with more than a third of the global projector market share, Epson offers solutions for many industries, such as digital signage and events. The recently launched Epson EB-PU2220B is one of the world's smallest 20,000 lm laser projectors. Featuring high lumens and 3LCD technology, this compact projector is easy to install and configure, simple to maintain, offers excellent image quality, enabling high-impact immersive experiences.

Come and discover Epson solutions at Gitex Africa!

From May 31 to June 2, 2023.

Hall 3, Stand 3C-20.

Place Bab Jdid, Boulevard Al Yarmouk - Marrakech (In front of Mamounia Hotel).

