The ceremony, chaired by Technical Advisor Georges Kouadio, representing the Minister of the Environment, Sustainable Development and Ecological Transition, Jacques Assahoré Konan, was held in the presence of representatives of the administration, local authorities, technical partners, sector experts and civil society.

On this occasion, Georges Kouadio argued that the SRIE represents an alert system at the heart of national priorities in terms of environmental monitoring.

"The SRIE is a concrete response to the urgent need for action, to the imperative to better listen to populations and to strengthen collective vigilance in the face of multiple environmental threats. This tool reflects the Ministry's ambition to build modern environmental governance, based on inclusion, innovation, and accountability," he said.

The SRIE coordinator, Jean-Yves Kouacou, who is also Director of Information Technology and Documentation, stated that the SRIE represents "an essential operational lever for anticipating, identifying and responding effectively to environmental incidents throughout the country."

The ceremony also featured a panel discussion on the theme of "Environment and Digitalization: How Does the SRIE Contribute to Improving Environmental Incident Management?" This panel allowed experts to explore the issues surrounding the digitalization of environmental action in greater depth.

Deployed as part of the digitalization of public services, the SRIE also aims to improve coordination between the technical structures involved in the management of environmental alerts and to provide greater transparency on the actions taken.