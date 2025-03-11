Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce the launch of the U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF), an integral event designed to connect U.S. investors with Africa’s vast energy opportunities while strengthening the foundation for ECP’s mainline conferences across Africa. Taking place in Houston on August 6-7, 2025, USAEF will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and investors to explore Africa’s rapidly growing energy sector and its alignment with U.S. investment potential.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, the forum is proud to collaborate with key partners, including Welligence, the Texas Africa Chamber of Commerce, the African Energy Chamber, Moore and S&P Global Commodity Insights, to drive industry engagement and cooperation. These partnerships are set to enhance knowledge sharing, market insights and strategic initiatives across the energy sector.

USAEF serves as a strategic extension of ECP’s flagship events in Tripoli, Brazzaville, Paris, Luanda, Cape Town and beyond, enabling participants to access high-potential African energy projects while leveraging Houston’s role as a global energy hub. By linking U.S. stakeholders to licensing rounds and investment-ready opportunities on the continent, the forum enriches ongoing dialogues and partnerships that culminate in ECP’s Africa-based events.

The forum highlights dynamic African markets, including the Republic of Congo, Libya and Angola, showcasing upcoming licensing rounds, brownfield projects, LNG projects and groundbreaking developments from deepwater oil and gas exploration to utility-scale renewables. With curated roundtable discussions and in-depth sessions on each market, data presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, a private equity and investment roundtable and in-depth session on African minerals and critical resources, USAEF empowers participants to unlock synergies and build connections that resonate across the energy value chain and extend into ECP’s broader event network. The program will also feature fireside chats, a ministerial panel and high-level, open-door panels spanning upstream exploration to downstream refining and trade.

Africa’s energy sector is experiencing unprecedented momentum, solidifying its position as a global leader in upstream investment. With $47 billion in capital expenditure – a 23% year-on-year increase – Africa is driving a significant portion of the $125 billion global upstream investment. Nigeria leads the continent with $13.5 billion in investments, while offshore exploration in Namibia continues at a record pace. Ghana has raised its oil and gas production by 10% and 7%, respectively, and the $5 billion Africa Energy Bank is poised to sustain funding for fossil fuel projects. Recent Final Investment Decisions highlight this surge, including the $6 billion Kaminho Deepwater Project in Angola, Nigeria’s $5 billion Bonga North Tranche 1 and major gas field developments in Nigeria and the Republic of Congo. Greenfield spending is set to outpace brownfield by 10% by 2030, reflecting a strong pipeline of new projects.

As the world’s largest producer of oil and gas and a leader in energy innovation, the U.S. offers advanced technologies, funding mechanisms and strategic expertise that can catalyze Africa’s energy development. Houston, as the energy capital of the world, is uniquely positioned to host USAEF, providing access to over 4,700 energy companies, a thriving innovation ecosystem and a strategic network of investors eager to explore Africa’s untapped potential. The event not only spotlights Africa’s opportunities, but also underscores the role of U.S. stakeholders in driving sustainable energy growth on the continent.

“USAEF is not just an event – it’s a gateway to the opportunities we showcase across Africa. By tapping into Houston’s unmatched investment ecosystem, USAEF creates a unique pathway for stakeholders to connect, collaborate and channel their engagement into transformative partnerships at our Africa-based conferences. This event underscores our commitment to driving impactful investment and growth in Africa’s energy future,” says James Chester, CEO, ECP.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com or www.USAfricaEnergy.com. Join us in Houston this August to connect with the leaders shaping Africa’s energy landscape and experience the momentum that drives ECP’s events worldwide.