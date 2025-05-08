Mathios Rigas, CEO of Energean, will speak at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum in Paris, where he will bring critical insights into the future of gas development and investment in Africa. As the head of one of the Mediterranean’s leading independent E&P companies, Rigas is uniquely positioned to discuss how African nations can accelerate gas monetization, meet rising domestic energy demand and attract private sector-led upstream investment.

Energean’s entry into Morocco marks a notable expansion of its operations in Africa and reflects the company’s strategic focus on gas development across the continent. In April 2024, Energean farmed into the Lixus and Rissana offshore licenses and began drilling at the Anchois gas project in August. Although the discovery did not yield sufficient volumes to justify development, the move signals Energean’s intent to replicate its gas-focused success in the Mediterranean and target gas-weighed assets.

Following the announcement in December 2024 that Energean would target new acquisitions across Africa, along with the Balkans, the UK and the North Sea, the company is actively reshaping its portfolio around high-impact, development-ready assets. This strategic shift comes in the wake of the divestment of mature assets and signals a renewed focus on frontier and underdeveloped regions, where Energean can apply its proven development model. Africa is set to play a central role in this new chapter, offering both resource potential and strong demand fundamentals.

With its technical capabilities, successful track record in bringing offshore gas projects online, and experience navigating complex regulatory environments, Energean is well-positioned to make a significant contribution to Africa’s gas agenda. The company’s approach aligns with the continent’s energy transition priorities, offering cleaner-burning fuel sources that can support industrial growth, job creation and greater energy independence.

IAE 2025 will serve as a critical platform for facilitating dialogue between Energean and key African stakeholders – including governments, regulators and investors – as the company deepens its presence on the continent. As Africa advances its gas agenda and seeks partners to support energy security and industrial development, IAE offers unmatched opportunities to share strategic insights, forge new partnerships and drive investment into high-impact, gas-focused projects.