Sudan’s ongoing crisis has displaced millions and disrupted livelihoods across the country. But through the support of the Government of Japan, a UN Women project in partnership with SCEFA is helping women reclaim their dignity—not only by offering skills training, but by empowering them to empower others. In Red Sea and Gedaref States, more than 1,000 women have participated in vocational training programmes, learning tailoring, soap making, and more. The impact, however, has extended far beyond these numbers. The programme’s unique approach of engaging female trainers—many of whom are also affected by displacement—has created a cycle of strength and transformation.

Huda, the tailoring trainer in Red Sea State, who had been displaced by the conflict and is now living in the largest camp in the region, spoke about how becoming a trainer changed her life. “Everything changed for me when I was trusted to train others,” she said. “I found light in my life again.” Despite her years of experience in tailoring, displacement left her without a place to work or means to earn a living. Now, not only does she train others, but she also operates a small tailoring station in the site, guiding former trainees who continue to seek her advice. Her station has become a symbol of resilience, and she is now one of the most trusted tailors in the area. “When you’re given a chance to rise, you want to lift others with you,” she reflected.

In Gedaref State, Mona, who fled Khartoum with her family used her passion for local products to train others in soap and detergent production. Self-taught and deeply committed to community-led solutions, she helped women use local ingredients to create sustainable alternatives to imported goods. “At first, I was nervous,” she admitted. “I wasn’t sure if I could handle the responsibility, especially in a new environment. But every day, I saw the excitement of the women, and it gave me confidence.” She now continues to mentor some of the participants and hopes to expand the training to reach more displaced women.

For both trainers, the opportunity to lead was transformative—not just for the participants but for themselves. “This is more than work,” Mona said. “We are building something that can last—if we continue to support each other.”

Their stories are a testament to how women can be empowered by empowering others. By transforming trainers into leaders and learners into changemakers, the project has nurtured a sense of ownership and long-term sustainability. As Huda concluded: “We were displaced, but we are not defeated. We will never give up.”

As the conflict in Sudan persists, the country is facing one of the most severe food security emergencies globally. According to the latest reports, over 24 million people are acutely food insecure, and more than 638,000 are experiencing extreme levels of hunger, with insufficient access to food for survival. Amid this crisis, the livelihoods component of the UN Women project—supported by the Government of Japan—offers a vital lifeline. By equipping women with income-generating skills and support networks, the programme not only enhances resilience and self-reliance but also plays a critical role in mitigating the worst impacts of Sudan’s deteriorating food situation.