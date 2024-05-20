On Saturday, May 18, 2024, the Embassy of Indonesia participated in the annual bazaar organized by the Association of Diplomatic Spouses (ADS) at the School of Tourism and Hospitality campus of Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). The event featured 28 diplomatic missions, along with local companies from the hospitality and automotive sectors.

The festive event was attended by over 700 people from the diplomatic community and local residents. The opening ceremony was marked by a ribbon-cutting by the Executive Director of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Namibia, the Vice-Chancellor of NUST, and the President of ADS. A flag parade by all participating diplomatic missions added to the festive atmosphere of the bazaar's opening.

At the bazaar, the Embassy of Indonesia, supported by the Dharma Wanita Persatuan KBRI Windhoek (Ladies Association of the Embassy of Indonesia), showcased a variety of Indonesian culinary delights such as nasi goreng, sate ayam, dadar gulung, and various snacks like lumpia, risoles, tahu isi, and dadar gulung. These delicious dishes attracted much attention from the visitors. In addition to promoting Indonesian cuisine, the Embassy also presented Indonesian culture performances of the Ratoh Jaroe dance by the local dance group Ombetja Yehinga Organization (OYO), and the Poco-Poco and Gemufamire dances by OYO dancers and students from the University of Namibia (UNAM). These cultural promotions received a very positive response from the visitors.

Besides introducing Indonesian cuisine and culture, the Embassy also took the opportunity to conduct a survey on Indonesia. To attract participants, each survey respondent received a gift of Indonesian snacks or unique Indonesian souvenirs.

This bazaar provided a golden opportunity for the Embassy to build awareness about Indonesia and study opportunities in Indonesia among students and academics, as well as to strengthen networks with partners and the Namibian community.

The Embassy of Indonesia is committed to continually promoting the rich culinary and cultural heritage of Indonesia in Namibia. Cultural diplomacy is key to strengthening international relations and introducing Indonesia to the world.