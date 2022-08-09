The Embassy of Cuba in South Africa extend warmest congratulations to all South African women on the occasion of celebrating the National Women's Day.

Like Cubans, South African women have conquered many spaces in culture, sports, politics, foreign affairs and the society in general, promoting gender equality in multiple fields.

This day represents the bravery and courage of all South African women who have decided to arise and build a better country for the future generations. That important milestone deserves all our respect and admiration.