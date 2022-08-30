His Excellency President Adama Barrow received Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director, Regional Bureau for Africa, in audience as part of his engagements at the just-completed TICAD8 in Tunisia. The purpose of the meeting was for the UNDP to initiate a strategic bilateral discussion with President Barrow to improve partnerships and cooperation in support of The Gambia's inclusive and resilient development.

Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa told the press after meeting with the President that their discussions centered on issues such as the impact of Covid-19, climate change, the recent floods in the country, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Gambian economy. "We looked at some of the opportunities to grow the economy, but also to work in the area of Social Development supporting vulnerable populations to get better livelihood opportunities and to build their Resilience," Ms. Eziakonwa noted.

She also stated that Japan had committed Thirty billion dollars ($30bn) to support Africa's development, and UNDP is part of the planning process and monitoring of the deployment and utilization of these resources. She urged The Gambia to create an enabling environment to encourage foreign investment into the country.

Ms. Eziakonwa commended The Gambia for consolidating its democracy over the past five years, which is important in ensuring good governance and the rule of law. In conclusion, she thanked President Barrow for receiving her and her team, noting that the President's presence at TICAD8 is important in welcoming private foreign investors into The Gambia.