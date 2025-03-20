Today at dawn, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque to inaugurate the renovation work. Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed El-Tayyeb, Minister of Religious Endowments Dr. Usama Al-Azhari,Governor of Cairo, Dr. Ibrahim Saber, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Dr. Mohamed Al-Duwaini, Grand Mufti of the Republic Dr.Nazir Ayad and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority and Major General Ahmed El-Azazi were present.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi inspected the mosque and was briefed by the head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority on the renovation work implemented by the Engineering Authority at the mosque as part of the efforts to develop Al Albayt (family members of the Prophet PBUH) mosques as part of the state's plan to develop historic Cairo.

President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's commitment to completing the development of Al Abayt sites, including their mosques, highlighting that the Egyptians' attachment to the Prophet's family reflects an awareness of their value and recognition of their virtue. The President prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant the Egyptian people security, stability, and prosperity during the holy month of Ramadan, and to protect the Arab and Islamic nations.

The President performed Fajr prayer at the mosque and , at the end, visited the mausoleum of Sayyida Nafisa.