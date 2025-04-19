Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a phone call with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's full solidarity with Jordan and its unshakable support to the kingdom in confronting all forms of terrorism and extremist groups that seek to undermine the security and stability of brotherly Jordan.

The President stressed the crucial importance of joint cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the peoples for a safe and stable life.

King Abdullah II expressed appreciation for this support, lauding the depth of the historical and fraternal relations that unite the two countries.

The call also touched on the current situation in Palestine, and efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The two leaders also discussed developments in the West Bank, and affirmed their categorical rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their lands. They emphasized that the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, represents the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East region.

President El-Sisi and Jordan’s King reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and discussed prospects for joint collaboration, in a manner that achieves the two countries’ mutual interests and enhances their strategic partnership.