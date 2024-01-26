Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the call reviewed ways to enhance joint cooperation in line with the historical relations that bind the two countries and peoples. The two sides welcomed the great momentum relations gained across all fields and discussed how to further expand them.

The call also touched on the regional situation, especially in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire and give access to humanitarian aid, stressing the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities in this regard in a manner consistent with the relevant international legitimacy resolutions. The President warned again that the continuation of the war in Gaza will have major repercussions on the security of the region, stressing that seeking to restore stability and achieve justice is linked to finding a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Italian prime minister expressed appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to calm the situation and contacts with all parties to restore security to the region. It was agreed to continue coordination and consultation with the aim of restoring regional stability.