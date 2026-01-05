Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty; Advisor to the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan; as well as Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said the President welcomed the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs and asked for his greetings to be conveyed to his brother King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. President El-Sisi lauded the efforts of the wise Saudi leadership toward achieving development and prosperity in the Kingdom, emphasizing Egypt’s commitment to forging closer cooperation with the Kingdom across various spheres. The President welcomed efforts underway to organize the first meeting of the Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council. President El-Sisi underscored the vital need to intensify coordination between Egypt and Saudi Arabia on various issues of mutual interest and the current crises in the region.

For his part, Prince Faisal bin Farhan conveyed the greetings and appreciation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the President, affirming Saudi Arabia's commitment to strengthening the firm relations with Egypt and enhancing political consultations between the two brotherly nations.

The meeting focused on an array of regional issues of mutual concern. There was an alignment of the Egyptian and Saudi stances regarding the imperative to reach peaceful solutions to regional crises, in a manner that preserves the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states, particularly in Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, and the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi commended the Kingdom's efforts to host a comprehensive conference bringing together South Yemeni parties for dialogue on the southern Issue.