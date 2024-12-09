Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Prime Minister of Norway, Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre, during his official visit to Norway as part of his European tour.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said both sides lauded the positive developments and the momentum bilateral relations have gained across various fields. In this context, both sides emphasized the importance of working to enhance economic, trade, and investment relations, as well as strengthening cooperation at the business sector level, including chambers of commerce and industry. Additionally, the meeting highlighted the goal of increasing trade between the two countries.

President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s keenness to invest in and expand green energy production, expressing Egypt’s willingness to cooperate with Norway in the field of green hydrogen production using renewable energy sources.

The meeting also reflected the mutual understanding between both sides regarding the importance of maintaining regular political consultations and coordinating positions on common regional and international issues, particularly in support of the Palestinian issue and the restoration of stability in the Middle East. On the sidelines of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to launch a mechanism for political consultation between the two countries.