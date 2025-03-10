Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi was briefed on the executive status of the Ministry of Housing projects, including projects allocated to Egyptian expatriates, within the framework of the state's efforts to strengthen ties between Egyptian expatriates and their homeland. The executive steps taken within the framework of the Your Home in Egypt Initiative and Beit El-Watan Initiative were reviewed, with the aim of providing housing units and lands for Egyptian expatriates in distinguished locations within the governorates or new cities.

President El-Sisi gave directives to accelerate the pace of construction work on Your Home in Egypt and Beit El-Watan initiatives, stressing the importance of enhancing efforts to provide adequate housing for all Egyptian citizens. The President stressed the need to start the combined offering of housing units with a total number of units estimated at about 400,000 housing units for low- and middle-income citizens, as well as for above-average and luxury housing at the soonest time. The President lauded the new housing projects currently being adopted by the Ministry of Housing, such as the Housing for All Egyptians, Diarna and Zelal projects.

The meeting also followed up on the implementation status of a number of development projects, especially in the North West Coast region. President El-Sisi stressed the need for continuous communication with the companies to accelerate the pace of project implementation, and periodic follow-up to ensure that the projects are completed in the best possible way, leading to the development of these assets and maximizing the benefit from them within the framework of supporting the tourism sector and achieving Egypt's development vision.

The President gave directives to intensify efforts to maximize the benefit from the advanced infrastructure accomplished by the state over the past years, stressing the importance of periodic follow-up of the projects currently being implemented. This is in addition to following up on the status and procedures for offering the residential units that will be constructed in the next stage.