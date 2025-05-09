Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow, on the sidelines of the Victory Day celebrations.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President affirmed Egypt's full support for the Palestinian cause, including a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages, prisoners, and detainees, as well as the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid to the people of the Strip.

The Palestinian president expressed his appreciation for Egypt's efforts in support of the Palestinian cause, noting the importance of a ceasefire and the release of hostages and detainees, in light of the daily loss of Palestinian lives, which could reach 100 or more. He also noted developments in the international position regarding various countries' recognition of the Palestinian state, explaining that 149 countries have so far recognized the Palestinian state, and that they look forward to the recognition of other countries, including the remaining European countries and the USA.

He emphasized the importance of Egypt's support for this endeavor. This in addition to the significance of the meeting that will take place in New York on June 18, 2025, in support of the two-state solution.

The Palestinian president reviewed the significant reform efforts undertaken by the Palestinian Authority. He explained that the Palestinian side was exerting great efforts in the United States to promote the Palestinian cause and the importance of the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state, noting that these efforts have begun to yield positive results. He added that the financial situation of the Palestinian Authority was dire, as Israel withholds approximately two billion dollars of Palestinian dues. He emphasized the importance of holding the upcoming Arab Summit in Iraq to address this difficult financial situation and achieve tangible positive results in this regard.

President El-Sisi welcomed all the reform decisions taken by President Abbas and stressed the importance of their full implementation, while taking all the necessary measures to ensure a swift ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the entry of humanitarian aid to address the catastrophe facing the people of the Strip. The President reiterated that Egypt will always support the Palestinian cause.