Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Gerapetritis. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to President El-Sisi, reaffirming his country's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across all areas. This was appreciated by President El-Sisi, who underscored the significance of the strategic relations between the two countries. The President also commended the persistent coordination and cooperation between the two sides on various issues, at both the bilateral level or through the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism with Cyprus.

The meeting discussed the tense regional situation, with President El-Sisi warning of the danger of the military escalation in the region on multiple fronts. The President reiterated the vital need to defuse the current critical situation through an immediate and urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and enforcing the delivery of humanitarian aid so as to mitigate the impact of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi emphasized that Egypt will continue its unyielding efforts to support the people of the Strip, provide them with aid and relief and work towards calming the situation.

The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs concurred with President El-Sisi's stance, highlighting the pivotal status of Egypt as an indispensable cornerstone for stability in the Middle East. The two sides also agreed on the imperative need to move quickly and in earnest towards a just and comprehensive settlement for the Palestinian cause, which is the central issue in the region and the path toward achieving peace, security, and stability.