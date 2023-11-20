Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting to follow- up on developments pertinent to the national projects in the agricultural and irrigation sectors across the country. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El-Sayyed El-Quseir and Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Dr. Hani Sweilem.

The Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the meeting reviewed programs to modernize the agricultural sector in Egypt. President El-Sisi was briefed on the national efforts to increase the size and productivity of the Egyptian agricultural area, and the state’s efforts to continue increasing the productivity of feddans, especially strategic crops such as wheat and corn, which witness a surge in productivity, in addition to an increase in agricultural and food exports, which in turn are witnessing a steady increase. The President also followed up on the state’s efforts in the context of studying crop structures, and benefiting from them in many aspects, including determining water needs and framing the agricultural water policy, in terms of water quantity, timing, and geographical areas. The President followed up on the national projects to enhance the integrated management of water resources and develop irrigation systems to ensure the rational use of those resources and maximize the benefit from the productivity of water units.

The President gave directives to provide all factors that support the success of the national projects, and to continue work and intensive coordination to complete these major projects in the sectors of agriculture, irrigation, agricultural and food production, and livestock, especially in light of the global food crisis, in a way that ensures mitigating the impact of the crisis on citizens. The President stressed that the primary goal of the projects is to meet the needs of citizens by ensuring food security, enhancing economic benefits and providing additional job opportunities.