Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Dr. Hani Sewilam, President’s Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Walid Mohamed Aref and Executive Director of the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development, Colonel Dr. Bahaa El-Ghannam.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting touched on the latest pertinent to the implementation of the New Delta project, as well as maximizing the utilization of water resources and improving their efficiency in supporting national agricultural production projects. In this context, the meeting discussed the status of the northern irrigation water source works for the New Delta project.

President El-Sisi stressed the need to follow up on all developments related to agricultural projects, especially the New Delta project, in close cooperation between the government and the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development. This shall enhance efforts to develop the agricultural production sector to achieve food security from strategic crops, while emphasizing the need to strengthen partnership with the private sector in the field of agricultural infrastructure, and giving it the opportunity to achieve a breakthrough in these projects.

The minister of water resources and irrigation reviewed the status of the agricultural drainage conveyance project for the New Delta Station during the meeting. The project underway consists of 12 pumping stations and a 166-km conveyance line, with a completion rate of 85%. The President gave directives for work on the conveyance line and its associated pumping stations to continue according to the designated timelines. The President also emphasized the importance of continuing the implementation of the national project to regulate the Nile and remove all encroachments on the river's course.



The Executive Director of the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development, Dr. El-Ghannam, reviewed the Authority’s plan to launch new projects within the comprehensive agricultural development system, including the reclamation of new lands in Kufra and on the Dakhla- Owainat road, which are expected to be launched at the beginning of next year. He also revealed that there are studies for an agricultural project in Senegal, in addition to other projects under study in a number of African countries