Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mohamed Shaker, and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineer Tarek El-Molla.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President was briefed on the government’s efforts to implement the national strategy for green hydrogen. Hydrogen production scenarios were reviewed as well as the action plan during the next phase at the executive and legislative levels, and procedures for building national capabilities.

The strategy aims for Egypt to become one of the leading countries in the low-carbon hydrogen economy in the world, which will allow the creation of more jobs, increase national income in the coming years, and reduce emissions, in line with national efforts to protect the environment.

The meeting reviewed the projects scheduled to be launched in the next phase of implementing the national strategy, and the role that the state will play in reducing the cost of hydrogen production, as well as the targeted scenarios for reducing Egypt’s imports of petroleum products.

The President gave directives for the government to begin implementing the projects that had been agreed upon, and provide the necessary infrastructure for them, stressing that shifting to sustainable energy is one of the basic elements of Egypt’s Vision 2030, and reflects Egypt’s interest in comprehensive development, in addition to its economic returns, which represent a real addition to national development.