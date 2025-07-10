The Directorate of Administration and General Services is currently holding a three-day sensitization meeting on ECOWAS Procurement Standard Documents (the Procurement Code / Manual; Grant Code / Manual, and various Annexes thereof), which are strategic documents intended to ensure consistent interpretation of the documents and their proper application in alignment with international and donor-compliant procurement practices.

The Sensitization exercise is to engender clear, uniform understanding and application of the procurement standard documents during procurement processes whilst promoting clarity of Roles, Responsibilities, and Standard Timelines throughout the procurement standard document cycle.

For enhanced synergy in the ECOWAS procurement chain across all ECOWAS Institutions, and Offices, participants in this important session include officers/stakeholders from the ECOWAS Commission (Directorates of Finance – B&T / FR&G – ITS, Legal Affairs, Human Resources, Infrastructure); Office of the Auditor-General, Parliament, Court of Justice, WAHO, GIABA); Agencies (ARAA, RCDC, PPDU, ECREEE, Gender Center, Water Resources).

The meeting was declared open by the Commissioner for Internal Services (CIS) and moderated by the Director of Administration and General Services (DAGS).