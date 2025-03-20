The ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality and human development at the General Debate of the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the United states headquarters in New York.

Speaking on behalf of ECOWAS, Professor Fatou SOW SARR, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, highlighted the progress made by the region in promoting women’s rights and social inclusion since the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action. “Since Beijing, there have been major advances in girls’ education, health, and the fight against gender-based violence. We still have a long way to go, but our commitment remains unwavering,” she declared.

Professor Sarr highlighted several key initiatives aimed at improving the living conditions of women in West Africa. Among them, the establishment of manufacturing units for reusable sanitary towels, aimed at young girls and women in vulnerable situations. “This initiative is not just about hygiene, it also contributes to the economic empowerment of women and the preservation of the environment,” added the Commissioner.

Another flagship program is the Women, Peace and Security initiative, which documents the situation of women in conflict zones and facilitates their involvement in peace processes. ECOWAS advocates greater female participation in conflict management. “Yes, we need a female face in conflict management for lasting peace”, insisted Professor Fatou SOW SARR.

To better measure progress in gender equality, ECOWAS has also developed two innovative tools: 1) the ECOWAS Gender Barometer (ECOGEB), which establishes a benchmark to guide public policy; and 2) the Gender Equality Index, which ranks member states according to their progress in reducing gender disparities. Côte d’Ivoire is currently in first place, followed by Senegal and Ghana.

ECOWAS is resolutely looking to the future, banking on digital technology and artificial intelligence to promote the economic inclusion of women. The “50 Millions of women have their say” platform has already enabled nearly a million women entrepreneurs to access financial resources and improve their market positioning thanks to Artificial Intelligence. “We now have the tools and data we need to take more targeted action. Gender equality is not just an ideal, it is an essential condition for the sustainable development of our region”, she concluded.