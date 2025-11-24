DRC Mining Week, organised annually by VUKA Group (https://WeAreVUKA.com/) in Lubumbashi, has been awarded “Event of the Year” at the Katanga Awards, reaffirming its status as the leading platform for mining investment, project development, and economic transformation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to VUKA Group, the recognition comes at a particularly meaningful moment, as DRC Mining Week celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025. This milestone reflects two decades of partnership, dialogue, and sector advancement in the DRC’s mining heartland.

For over a decade, DRC Mining Week has been the country’s most influential meeting point for investment mobilisation, infrastructure development, and public-private collaboration. Each edition brings together:

international and local investors

mining operators and juniors

project developers

financial institutions

OEMs and EPCs

government ministries and regulators

and longstanding institutional partners, including the Federation of Congolese Enterprises (FEC) and the Chamber of Mines of the DRC

all aligned around unlocking the full potential of the DRC’s world-class mineral wealth.

2025: Record achievement

This year’s 20th anniversary edition marked a historic milestone with:

16,500+ total attendees

1,115 delegates , including 129 VIPs 88 speakers

, including 300+ sponsors and exhibitors

Participation from 50+ countries



DRC Mining Week also featured 25+ high-level conference sessions focused on industrialisation, energy security, infrastructure expansion, beneficiation, and sustainable development—reinforcing its position as the DRC’s most influential platform for mining investment and sector growth.

Honouring national leadership and strategic partners



VUKA Group recognises and appreciates the continued support of the DRC Government and its key institutions. Their collaboration plays a pivotal role in shaping the vision, stability, and long-term impact of DRC Mining Week.

During her keynote address in Lubumbashi in June this year, DRC’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mrs Judith Suminwa Tuluka described the 20th edition of DRC Mining Week as “a moment to celebrate the remarkable progress our mining sector has achieved.”

DRC’s new Mining Minister, H.E. Louis Watum Kabamba, an industry pioneer and himself a veteran attendee of DRC Mining Week over the years, is known for calling the event “the place to be to do business in the DRC,” and he regularly invites industry stakeholders to DRC Mining Week when addressing global mining gatherings.

VUKA Group also recognises the invaluable partnership of the FEC and the Chamber of Mines, whose collaboration and guidance have strengthened the platform over many years.

Shared achievement for the mining community



“This award belongs to the mining and investment community we serve,” says Samukelo Madlabane, Event Director for DRC Mining Week. “Our purpose has always been clear—to create a trusted platform where capital, expertise, and opportunity converge to support the DRC’s long-term economic development. Celebrating our 20th anniversary with record growth and now this award is a testament to the strength, unity, and ambition of our community.”

Recognising sponsors and supporters



Madlabane adds:

“We extend our sincere appreciation to our Sponsors, Exhibitors, Media Partners, and Supporting Associations. Your continued commitment has become a cornerstone of DRC Mining Week.

“These partnerships are more than visibility—they actively shape the event into a platform for progress, opportunity, and impactful dialogue.

“To all our sponsors and exhibitors: Your contributions are the engine of DRC Mining Week’s success. This milestone year would not have been possible without your dedication, innovation, and steadfast support.”

Looking ahead to 2026



Madlabane continues: “With preparations underway for the 21st edition of DRC Mining Week (17–19 June 2026 at the Pullman Lubumbashi Grand Karavia Hotel), VUKA Group remains committed to elevating the platform’s role in connecting stakeholders, driving investment, and supporting sustainable industrial development in the DRC.

About VUKA Group’s commitment



Through DRC Mining Week and the DRC–Africa Battery Metals Forum, VUKA Group continues to invest in platforms that unlock:

long-term investment opportunities

local market development

project growth

infrastructure expansion

industrial value creation across the Congolese economy



Furthermore, VUKA remains dedicated to supporting the DRC’s transformation into a globally competitive mining and industrial powerhouse.

DRC Mining Week dates and venue 2026:

Expo and conference: 17–19 June 2026

Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC

Media Contact:

Jiten Ramjee

VUKA Group

jiten.ramjee@wearevuka.com

Follow us:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/4oh0qAh

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3Kc4iVc

LinkedIN: https://apo-opa.co/3LXOYfl

Website: http://www.DRCMiningWeek.com

About VUKA Group

VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa) (https://WeAreVUKA.com/) is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, green economy and retail sectors. Well-known events by VUKA Group include DRC Mining Week (https://apo-opa.co/4ieCdZS), DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum (https://apo-opa.co/4il0pdl), Nigeria Mining Week (https://apo-opa.co/4psqPMk), Enlit Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4oY9JGg), Africa’s Green Economy Summit (https://apo-opa.co/44iVIuw), Carbon Markets Africa Summit (https://apo-opa.co/49C44B6), Smarter Mobility Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4rfp7zG), ECOM Africa (https://apo-opa.co/47X2use) and CEM Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4pwK6wo).