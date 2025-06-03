Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has officially assumed office as the Chief Executive Officer of the State Health Agency (SHA), succeeding Dr. Robert Ingasira, who served in an acting capacity.
The handover ceremony was officiated by the State Department for Medical Services Principal Secretary, Dr. Ouma Oluga.
Dr. Oluga urged the agency to provide a strong framework that advances improved health outcomes, including the right to health and Universal Health Coverage.
He also emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of discipline, hard work, and prioritizing exemplary service delivery.
The Principal Secretary pledged full support to SHA to ensure the successful implementation of Universal Health Coverage.