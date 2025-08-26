Infrastructure and supply chain services firm Dorman Long Engineering will participate at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference as a Silver Partner – reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s leading engineering firms and a key proponent of technology transfer and local workforce development.

In March of this year, the company signed an MoU with the Nigerian Society of Engineers to strengthen professional development and training, including structured programs for student members and a one-year graduate scheme with stipends to boost employability and bridge industry skills gaps.

At AEW 2024, Dorman Long Engineering secured a landmark $10-million revolving trade finance facility from pan-African finance institution Afreximbank to expand operations and service delivery. The facility was signed by Peter Olowononi, Head of Client Relations for Anglophone West Africa, Afreximbank, and Dr. Timi Austen-Peters, Chairman, Dorman Long Engineering.

The company’s recent initiatives align with Nigeria’s local content agenda, focusing on domestication of engineering works, training of local talent and sourcing of materials for major projects. These efforts aim to strengthen in-country capacity, create sustainable jobs and enhance the competitiveness of Nigeria’s engineering sector.

In recent years, Dorman Long Engineering has expanded its fabrication, construction and maintenance capabilities to support large-scale infrastructure projects across Nigeria and West Africa. Leveraging strategic facilities in Lagos and Port Harcourt, the company delivers turnkey solutions that integrate engineering, design, procurement, fabrication and installation – enabling faster delivery, cost efficiency and knowledge transfer to the local workforce.

“By combining infrastructure investment with targeted skills development, Dorman Long Engineering is helping to shape an engineering sector that is more resilient, self-reliant and competitive on a global scale. Their work demonstrates how strategic partnerships and local content initiatives can drive lasting economic and industrial growth,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

