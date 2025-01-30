The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially selected Dolomiti Valtellina of Italy, as the host for the 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG). The announcement was made during the 143rd IOC Extraordinary Session, held in Lausanne, Switzerland. The session was streamed live on the IOC Media’s YouTube channel.

HOST CITY VOTE FOR 2028 WINTER YOG The selection of Dolomiti Valtellina followed a comprehensive evaluation. On December 3, 2024, the IOC Executive Board recommended Dolomiti Valtellina after a targeted dialogue with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and its partners, which began in July 2024. The final decision was confirmed by IOC members through a formal vote during the session.

ANCHORING ON MILANO-CORTINA LEGACY Dolomiti Valtellina's successful bid is anchored in the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics commitment to sustainability and youth engagement. The project leverages the existing infrastructure from the 2026 winter event, ensuring cost-efficiency and environmental responsibility. The key priorities of the organizing committee include:

Maximizing the use of existing Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic venues.

Promoting sustainable event management.

Encouraging youth participation in winter sports.

Enhancing social engagement and leadership.

Strengthening international unity and friendship.

STATE OF THE ART VENUES The master plan incorporates existing venues in Valtellina, Val di Fiemme, and Cortina, utilizing seven of the 11 competition sites used during Milano-Cortina 2026. The Future Host Commission endorsed the plan, with Commission Chair Karl Stoss stating: “Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 is founded on a strong vision, clear legacy goals, and a well-structured venue plan” (http://apo-opa.co/4aITFSv).

FEATURED SPORTS&PARTICIPATION The 2028 Winter YOG program will feature biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating, and skiing, with a maximum athlete quota of 1,900. In collaboration with international sports federations, the IOC Executive Board will finalize the event program and athlete quotas within a year to optimize costs and logistics. Additionally, the Youth Olympic Games Organizing Committee (YOGOC) may propose new sports for inclusion.

