Djibouti has hailed the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) for its critical role in stabilising Somalia.

During a visit to Djiboutian forces in Beletweyne, northwest of Mogadishu, Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Abdoulkader Omar reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Somalia’s peace support process.

The minister, leading a high-level delegation on a maiden visit to Somalia, was accompanied by AUSSOM Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Mouktar Osman Karie, and other senior AUSSOM and Hirshabelle State officials.

Djibouti is one of the five AUSSOM Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) alongside Ethiopia, Egypt, Kenya and Uganda, with its forces deployed in Sector Four Area of Responsibility (AoR), headquartered in Beletweyne.

“Today, we visited AUSSOM forces, including Djiboutian troops, to see firsthand the good work the peacekeepers are doing in Somalia and how they secure the population,” said Minister Omar during an interview on the sidelines of the visit.

In Beletweyne, Minister Omar and his delegation met with local administration officials and AUSSOM military officers, including Sector Four Commander, Colonel Abdirahman Royale Hared, who briefed him on Hiiraan region’s security situation.

“Our visit was very successful, and we hope and pray for lasting peace and stability in Somalia. We will continue supporting the people of Somalia and stand in solidarity with AUSSOM forces,” Minister Omar said, urging collaboration among the community, local administration and AUSSOM forces to promote the region’s peace.

Ambassador Karie commended Djiboutian forces for their vital contributions to restoring peace and stability in Hiiraan.

“Djibouti is contributing to Somalia’s peace and security by providing forces to the African Union mission in Somalia. The country holds historic and cultural ties with Somalia, which is why the minister is here. We are very pleased to welcome him to witness our operations,” said Ambassador Karie.

Hirshabelle State Minister of Interior Abdirahman Dahir Gure said discussions with Minister Omar focused on pressing humanitarian and security issues, as well as cooperation in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

“We discussed ways to enhance the well-being of our people. We are very grateful for the assistance provided by Djiboutian troops and welcome the minister and his delegation to witness their commendable work,” said Minister Gure.

Earlier, Minister Omar visited the AUSSOM Mission Headquarters in Mogadishu, where he inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Ugandan contingent before receiving briefings on Somalia’s security situation and the mission’s operations.

The delegation included Somalia’s Ambassador to Djibouti Salad Ali Jelle, Djibouti’s Ambassador to Somalia Mohamed Ibrahim Yusuf, Senior Advisor to the Minister and former Djiboutian Ambassador to Ethiopia Mohamed Idriss, and other senior military and civilian officials.