Angola is aiming to increase diamond production to 17.53 million carats by 2027 as part of its National Development Plan 2023–2027, planning to leverage mining revenues to boost food security, employment creation and poverty reduction.

The country expects diamond revenue to rise from $1.4 billion in 2024 to $2.1 billion in 2025, increasing the sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP. With over 24 operational diamond mines, 54 exploration projects and strong governmental support for industry expansion, Angola’s diamond sector presents an opportunity for economic transformation.

The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s premier event for the mining sector – will showcase lucrative diamond prospects in both well-established and emerging markets across Africa, including in Angola.

Unlocking Angola’s Untapped Potential

Recent discoveries, project launches and foreign investments underscore Angola’s potential as a global diamond mining powerhouse. According to state diamond firm ENDIAMA, the country holds over 732 million carats (https://apo-opa.co/4gU61Zy) of untapped diamond reserves valued at more than $140 billion. To capitalize on these resources, ENDIAMA will launch a diamond production and processing pilot at the Luachimba facility in 2025, reinforcing the sector’s contribution to sustainable development. Additionally, mine development and feasibility studies at the Xamacanda facility are underway as ENDIAMA seeks to expand independent production.

Strategic Investments and Global Partnerships

In November 2024, Maden International Group, a subsidiary of the Sovereign Fund of the Sultanate of Oman, entered the Angolan market by acquiring stakes in Catoca and Luele Mines from Russia’s Alrosa. The milestone introduces fresh capital and expertise, potentially unlocking Angola’s greater diamond production and GDP expansion. Further affirming Angola’s potential, De Beers announced in October 2024 the discovery of eight new diamond project targets as part of its ongoing exploration activities. The discovery follows a strategic partnership with ENDIAMA, Angola’s National Agency of Mineral Resources, Sodiam and the Institution of Geologists in Angola, to conduct airborne surveys, drilling and testing of new kimberlite targets. Angola is also assessing new diamond and critical mineral prospects in partnership with Rio Tinto.

High-Grade Diamond Discoveries

In August 2024, Lucapa Diamond Company discovered a 176-carat diamond at the Lulo Mine - one of the world’s largest - marking the fifth diamond over 100 carats found at the site in 2024. The discovery underscores Angola’s potential for high-grade diamond production, following 20 significant discoveries at Lulo in 2022.

Amid these market developments, AMW represents an ideal platform for global investors and mining stakeholders to connect with Angolan regulatory authorities and projects to explore the country’s vast diamond potential. AMW will facilitate investment discussions, deal signings and strategic partnerships, reinforcing Angola’s position as one of the world’s highly attractive diamond investment destinations.

