On March 11, 2025 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov, received copies of Credentials of the аmbassadors of Burkina Faso and Kenya.
During the meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Burkina Faso to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus concurrently, Aristide Rapugdondba Ludovic Tapsoba, issues of enhancing cooperation at the interregional level and between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, as well as the development of cooperation in the fields of agriculture and education were discussed.
During the meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Republic of Kenya to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus concurrently, Peter Mutuku Matuki, the ways of implementing the agreements previously reached at the level of the Presidents of Belarus and Kenya, cooperation in the field of food security, as well as enhancing cooperation between Belarus and East Africa in general were discussed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.