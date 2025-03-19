The humanitarian situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighbouring countries has been deteriorating rapidly following the recent surge of the armed conflict. In eastern DRC, hundreds of thousands fled their homes, and tens of thousands have been crossing the borders into neighbouring Burundi, Uganda and Rwanda in search of safety.

With support from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), National Red Cross Societies in the DRC, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda have mobilized hundreds of volunteers to provide emergency humanitarian response.

“People risk their lives trying to cross the river, sometimes with small kids. It is heartbreaking to see,” said Niragira Sylvère, a volunteer from the Burundi Red Cross. The organization has deployed a team of lifeguards to prevent people from drowning in the Rusizi River and an ambulance to provide first aid and medical evacuations.

As thousands continue fleeing the armed violence, families get separated, and a growing number of people are searching for their loved ones. “When people move so quickly and in such large numbers, there is always a very high risk they may lose sight of each other. And when children get separated from their caretakers, they become extremely vulnerable,” said Margot Champeix, ICRC protection coordinator in the region.

The ICRC is increasingly concerned about the humanitarian impact of the conflicts in eastern DRC and reminds all the parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. Attacks against civilians and indiscriminate attacks are prohibited, and parties must take every feasible precaution to avoid civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

In the past few weeks, volunteers from the National Societies in the DRC, Burundi, Uganda and Rwanda, with support from the ICRC, have provided phone and internet services, enabling hundreds of displaced people and refugees to re-establish contact with their family members. Moreover, the Burundi Red Cross has provided 540,000 litres of water and other emergency assistance in the main displacement sites, while the Rwandan Red Cross has been distributing essential items and providing first aid. Since the beginning of the crisis, among other activities, the ICRC in eastern DRC has treated close to 2,000 weapon-wounded people and delivered 8,410 litres of water to hospitals.