Global HR company Deel (www.Deel.com) announced today that it is acquiring African-based payroll and HR solution company PaySpace (www.PaySpace.com) for an undisclosed amount. It is one of Deel’s largest acquisitions to date.

PaySpace has more than 20 years of payroll technology experience, providing payroll engines and HR services in 44 countries across Europe, Latam, Middle East and Africa for more than 14,000 customers. Its size, expertise, and proprietary disruptive payroll technology give it unrivaled scale and reach. Customers include multinationals across various industries such as Heineken, Coca-Cola Beverages and Puma Sports SA.

By acquiring PaySpace, Deel will become the first global payroll&Employer of Record (EOR) with its own full-stack payroll engine localized in 50 countries and integrated into its offering. Deel has the ability to be the system of record for HR organizations worldwide and can give its customers a simple and single interface to manage their global teams. All of this results in greater efficiency and control for companies, faster payroll cycles, more localized compliance insights relevant to their workforce, plus the ability to make changes to their payroll at any time.

The news follows Deel’s acquisition of leading APAC payroll provider PayGroup. Deel now owns the full HR stack- entities, local teams (legal, HR, payroll), and local payroll engines - across six continents. Its four-year ambition is to serve 100 countries with native payroll engines, and this acquisition is a significant step toward that goal.

Deel co-founder and CEO Alex Bouaziz said, “Global payroll is hard to do and critical to get right. As a company, you want assurances you can pay your teams on time, compliantly, anywhere in the world. PaySpace’s single-platform payroll expertise and breadth of coverage, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, combined with PayGroup's presence in APAC, will give Deel customers the reach they need to grow their businesses globally. Our long-term vision is to be the most comprehensive payroll system in the world.”

PaySpace’s proprietary technology is a cloud native framework built as a single engine. Its platform allows for easy configuration to add additional countries through localization. These localization projects normally take years to complete, but with PaySpace’s innovative technology, it can localize much faster than any other payroll provider.

Clyde van Wyk, PaySpace Director explained, ‘’Like PaySpace, Deel strives to evolve its offering through disruption. We set out to modernize the payroll industry, which was burdened by manual processes and stringent legislative and compliance requirements, much like Deel revolutionized global hiring. This acquisition brings together leading employment services and payroll technology expertise, delivering a unique and powerful customer offering with unrivaled automation, flexibility and scalability.”

Deel also announced today that it has achieved $500M+ in annual recurring revenue (ARR) organically, outside of this acquisition. In under five years, the company has grown to 3,000 team members in more than 100 countries. It has been EBITDA positive and consistently generating cash for a year and a half.

Since its founding, Deel has transformed into the all-in-one HR and payroll solution for global teams. It owns 150+ entities in the world and now manages in-house in-country payroll teams in over 70 countries, in addition to offering Employer of Record, contractor, immigration, HRIS, and performance management services worldwide.

About PaySpace:

Cloud-native from inception, the PaySpace proprietary technology was developed to operate in a highly secure and operationally efficient manner. It was specifically designed to provide multi-country payroll and HR functionality with built-in compliance for organizations of all sizes and industry sectors. It provides a single truth for payroll and HR data - and the tools to make strategic decisions at every level. PaySpace has expanded into 40+ African countries as well as the Middle East, with an imminent launch in the United Kingdom (UK) and Brazil. It is scalable, configurable, highly secure, and easy-to-use allowing anytime, anywhere access to empower payroll and HR teams, driving organizational development.

About Deel:

Deel is an all-in-one HR solution for global teams. It helps companies simplify every aspect of managing an international workforce, from culture and onboarding, to local payroll, compliance and now, people management. It owns 130+ country entities and manages in-house, in-country payroll teams, in addition to offering Employer of Record, contractor, immigration and HRIS services worldwide.