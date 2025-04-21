The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (https://SECAM.org) and the entire Church, Family of God in Africa and its Islands join the universal Church in mourning the passing of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis.

Pope Francis has been more than a shepherd to the universal Church; he has been a profound source of inspiration, particularly for us in Africa. His unwavering commitment to social justice, peace, and the dignity of every human being resonated deeply with our continent's struggles and aspirations. Throughout his papacy, he visited Africa, taking the time to understand our realities, listen to our stories, and amplify our voices on the global stage. His visits to various countries on the continent brought hope and love to countless people and reaffirmed the Church's commitment to being a family.

In his encyclicals, particularly "Fratelli Tutti," Pope Francis championed the dignity of all, urging us to embrace a culture of encounter and fraternity. His advocacy for the environment, based on a deep appreciation for our common home, and his emphasis on the importance of dialogue have inspired us to take action in addressing the pressing issues facing our communities today. He courageously called us to embrace the spirit of synodality, encouraging all members of the Church to walk together, listen to one another, and build a more inclusive and loving community.

As we reflect on his legacy during this time of mourning, we are reminded of the Easter promise of resurrection—a message of hope that transcends even death. We honor Pope Francis’s life by continuing his mission of love and service, striving to build a Church that is truly inclusive and a world that reflects God's kingdom.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Catholic Church and to all who were touched by his ministry and love. We invite the faithful across Africa and Madagascar to join us in prayerful remembrance, giving thanks for the life and teachings of Pope Francis. May his soul rest in peace, and may his enduring message guide us as we strive to build a more just and loving world.

In the hope of the Risen Christ,

+ Fridolin Cardinal AMBONGO

Archbishop of Kinshasa

President of SECAM